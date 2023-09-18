This new two-story home features an airy layout among a first-floor kitchen with a large center island, breakfast nook and family room that's fit for modern times. The spacious owner's suite enjoys privacy on the main floor with a convenient full-sized bathroom. On the second floor is a large loft to provide additional shared living space, surrounded by three restful bedrooms. A two-car garage completes the home.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $485,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
KANNAPOLIS – A Kannapolis Christmas returns this holiday season with events that have become treasured family traditions in the region. The of…
They did it for their brother.
Here are scores from Week 5 of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
Cabarrus County continues to be one of the top tourist destinations in North Carolina and I think you can see evidence of it in all the hotels…
Check out our top NFL picks and parlays for Week 2.