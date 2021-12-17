 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $509,900

Beautiful Niblock home located in the desirable Ashlyn Creek neighborhood features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and an AMAZING outdoor living space! Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, carrara marble tile backsplash & tons of cabinet space. Large family room w/gas fireplace & beautiful views of the private backyard! Spacious primary bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath featuring dual vanity, garden tub, frameless glass shower and a HUGE walk in closet. The fenced backyard, which backs up to a wooded area and creek for extra privacy, features a 16x20 pergola with full underdecking, dimmable LED recessed lights, 2 ceiling fans and a stone pathway. New tankless water heater. Community pool. All of this located in the highly sought after Mooresville Graded School District. Don't miss out on this amazing home!

