Very unique and rare opportunity. Beautiful 5 Bedroom home on over 1 acre in rapidly developing intersect of Rocky River and Shearer Rd. Home is zoned commercial but can be lived in as a single family home, lot is sub dividable.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $655,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Following the death of Michael R. Coltrane, the community reflected on the lasting impact he and his family had made on Concord.
CONCORD – It’s easy for Jim Baker to see the irony of the path his basketball coaching career has followed.
As arrogant as this may be, I am going to make resolutions for you and me to make Cabarrus County a better place in 2022. This is going to be …
- Updated
Tom Grady is the Cabarrus County Bar’s 2021 recipient of the Liberty Bell award. This award is given each year by the local bar to recognize o…
- Updated
Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.
‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
- Updated
You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...
- Updated
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…
- Updated
CONCORD – Thanks to a buzzer-beating lay-in by senior McKenzie McIntyre, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated China Grove Jes…
- Updated
After a reader mentioned a new restaurant in Harrisburg I took a drive out that way this week. I found a new restaurant site and more. Busines…
- Updated
The life of the Air Force veteran, who was shot by a police officer at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is far more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies.