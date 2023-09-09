***Open House Saturday 9/9/23 10am to 2pm*** Ultra functional living with plenty of WOW factor. Featuring an Open Floor Plan, Chefs Kitchen, 10' ceilings (main) 9' ceilings (up), Quartz counters Kitchen & Primary Bathroom, Granite counters in bathrooms, Covered private rear patio with private rear yard backing to woods, with clean landscaping & Bermuda sod lawn. Community features an amazing pool with beach entry and clubhouse. Surrounding area is thriving with Top Ranked Schools - Coddle Creek Elementary , Brawley Middle, & Lake Norman High School. Enjoy Downtown Mooresville (5 miles) & Downtown Davidson (6 miles), Mooresville Golf Club, or High End shop at Langtree Lake Norman (4 miles( then top it off at Merino Mill for shopping or burgers at Barcelona, Alina Pizzeria, or Epic Chophouse. This home is better than new with established landscaping, no homes under construction nearby, & very nice neighbors. Come See what it's all about! Schedule a showing TODAY