Located in the desirable community of Shinnville Ridge is this 2017 built 5 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath home that features a Home Office, Bonus Room, Hardwood Floors on the Main Level and LVP Floors Upstairs, 2nd Floor Laundry, Tankless Hot Water Heater, 1/2 Acre Lot w Irrigation, 3 Car Side Load Garage, Back Deck and Coverered Front Porch. The well appointed Kitchen features a HUGE center Island for gathering, granite counters, ceramic backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The oversized Primary suite boasts trey ceilings, dual walk-in closets, dual vanity with raised height cabinets and a sitting area. If outside is more your speed you can relax under the Carolina blue skys on your back deck overlooking a natural wooded area or take a leisurely stroll throughout the neighborhood. Conveniently located close to everything yet outside the heavily travelled roads, with awared winning schools, shopping, churches, hiking trails and Lake Norman all close by. Not just a home but a lifestyle.