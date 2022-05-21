 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $679,000

Welcome to your contemporary farmhouse! This amazing home sits in a quiet countryside neighborhood, yet it is still in the highly sought after Mooresville school district. Relax on the large front porch or head inside to enjoy this expansive and open floor plan which includes Master on main, 5ft wainscoting, 2nd bedroom/office on main with full bath, laundry on main, oversized kitchen island, walk-in pantry, custom built-ins, 2-story great room with open stair railing, loft, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, walk-in attic upstairs as well as another attic with pull down stairs, plenty of closet space for storage, screened in back porch with adjacent patio. This home is full of upgrades and is a must see!

