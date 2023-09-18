New Price! Charming front porch Craftsman style home sits on private wooded lot in the popular subdivision of Creek Stone. From the moment you enter the front door, you'll be impressed by the luxury interior finishes including the Gourmet Kitchen w/Gas Cooktop & wall oven. Plenty of addl seating at the Massive Granite Kitchen Island w/the Farmhouse Sink. Lots of cabinets & a large W/I Pantry make storage easy. The beautiful Coffered ceiling & wall of windows gives the Great Room a cozy & warm feel. The Primary BR & a second BR on the Main are a plus. Dual Vanities, a Grand Shower & Custom W/I Closet give the Primary En-Suite a relaxing & spa-like feel. The Laundry Room connects to the Primary BTH & the oversized Drop Zone area off the 3-Car Garage. Spend the evening relaxing on the Screened Porch listening to the sounds of nature. Property line extends to other side of stream. Community septic. Private well.