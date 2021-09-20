5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $459,500

This 3,268' HLA Brick Home on 1/2 ac. lot w/large front yard, fenced back yard located in highly desired Oldenburg Sub. 5 BDRM 3.5 BATH in Mt. Pleasant minutes from Concord. Many unique features, a must see! Upon entrance you will see a 2 story foyer w/hardwoods, office, sunroom, split formal/dining room & half BR. Also downstairs, ADA compliant mother-in-law suite w/full bath incl walk in shower & closet. The family rm. has built in surround sound system. Off the kitchen is large covered patio area w/unique fireplace, recessed lighting & ceiling fans-Great for gatherings. Upstairs:Master suite w/trey ceilings, dbl vanity & garden tub. 3 Add'l BDRM's w/2nd BR upstairs. Home features attached 4 car garage w/its own HVAC! Washer/Dryer & Mud Rm. areas w/Cabinets & Dog washing/Shower area. 480' bonus room w/its own HVAC! Outside:Add'l detached bricked 2 car garage/Shop area. Buried 500 gal tank for heating system & french drain system & vapor barrier in crawl space & Tankless water heater!