Here is your chance to own a little piece of Mount Pleasant's history. Historically referred to as the Heilig-Foil House, this breathtaking home is a fine example of the antebellum ltalianate period. This home was built in 1858 for Lawson G. Heilig with Italianate and Greek Revival traits. In 1921 it was purchased by Lawson Foil who brought in the well known Charlotte architect Louis H. Asbury. Asbury designed the portico which is upheld by classic ionic columns. He also designed the sunroom and the porte-cochere that amplifies the beauty and adds to the character of the home. Step inside and see the historic detail that has been beautifully preserved for decades. The original hardwood floors and the original characteristics of the home are sure to take you back in time.