5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $750,000

The Inn at Mt Pleasant, offered as gracious single family residence or zoned C1 for Bed & Breakfast. MAJORITY OF FURNISHINGS MAY REMAIN W/ACCEPTABLE OFFER! This substantial structure blt around 1915 in the conservative Colonial Revival style, combines both Greek Revival & Craftsman architecture. Major renovations completed around 2002 w/compatible additions & enhancements including porte-cochere & Sunroom. Of importance is easily maintained ext-clad in vinyl shingles. Spacious rooms & staircase, all defined by handsome millwork are beautifully restored. Inviting, light-filled Kitchen w/custom built-ins w/two sink prep areas. Charming 2nd set of stairs lead to upper level. Sunroom is used as family room space & offers amazing views of property. Each bedroom offers a private bath. Unfinished bsmt w/partial kitchen & bath is heated w/numerous storage & mechanical areas, ideal for 2nd living quarters. Lovely landscaped grounds provide perfect setting for that special event!