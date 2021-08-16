5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $300,000

A PERFECTLY designed Floorplan you are sure to Love immediately! The kitchen features a Huge Island and walk-in Pantry, Cabinets galore, a Fabulous Dining area for entertaining as well as Loads of storage throughout this home, and a Main floor Guest room!! UPSTAIRS boasts a fabulous Main Bedroom with 2 large closets and a beautiful On-suite with a lengthy Double Vanity to make it a perfect On-suite! Laundry on the upper level as well centrally located with the 3 Generously sized additional bedrooms on this level, a Huge Bonus room that is perfect for a media room or large enough to be a 2nd family room to round out this spacious home! Close to grocery stores, shopping, and easy access to I-85. Easy commute to Charlotte approx 42 min drive to Charlotte city center or 20 min drive to VA hospital.