 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $335,000

5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $335,000

The first floor has a large family room / kitchen area and a 1st floor guest suite. Four more bedrooms upstairs and a bonus room large enough to be a 2nd family room round out this spacious home.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts