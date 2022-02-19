Bring your buyers to see this like new home in Alexander Glen. The home features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a loft. The kitchen boasts an oversized island, white cabinets, black appliances, granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. This house doesn't disappoint with an open floor plan, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the first floor, a powder room, dining area, and great room. The upstairs has an oversized Primary Bedroom, double sinks and a walk-in shower in the Primary Bathroom. There are 4 additional bedrooms, a loft, and a bathroom with dual sinks. Schedule a showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $360,000
