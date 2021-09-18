5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $368,000

Like new home with a first floor guest suite and large open floorplan. The kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space. Upstairs you will find an enormous bonus room that could be used as a 6th bedroom or second family room and four additional bedrooms. The primary suite features two walk-in closets and dual vanity sinks. The secondary bedrooms are all generously sized with plenty of closet space. The upstairs hall bathroom has dual vanity sinks and a linen closet. All appliances will convey with an acceptable offer. Seller is a licensed real estate broker.