5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $369,900

Welcome Home! This large two-story home in Alexander Glen is like-new and fresh to the market. The main floor has a spacious open-concept space, with living, dining and beautiful kitchen. Off the kitchen, a guest bedroom and full guest bath await. Upstairs, a large bonus room with French doors rests at the top of the stairs. To the right, three spacious bedrooms with excellent closets, and a full bath to share. To the left, the spacious primary bedroom awaits, with two walk-in closets and a beautiful private bath. Outside, the back yard is fenced in and ready for entertaining. Stop by today!

