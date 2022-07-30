Welcome Home! This large two-story home in Alexander Glen is like-new and fresh to the market. The main floor has a spacious open-concept space, with living, dining and beautiful kitchen. Off the kitchen, a guest bedroom and full guest bath await. Upstairs, a large bonus room with French doors rests at the top of the stairs. To the right, three spacious bedrooms with excellent closets, and a full bath to share. To the left, the spacious primary bedroom awaits, with two walk-in closets and a beautiful private bath. Outside, the back yard is fenced in and ready for entertaining. Stop by today!
5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pizza, coffee, road construction, coyotes and college basketball – we’ve going all over the place in today’s Friday Five.
PRO BASEBALL: With ‘dream job,’ Hickory Ridge alum DeVos focused on long, winding road to the majors
HARRISBURG — Back in 2011, an 11-year-old Little Leaguer from Harrisburg suddenly found himself lucky enough to be living a little boy’s dream.
Public parking will be set at an hourly rate.
She likes good food, catching fireflies and teaching preschoolers about germs.
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
KANNAPOLIS — A birthday is already a special occasion. Each year can launch a new path along your journey of life. When it is your centennial,…
It has been our sense that the Community Free Clinic of Concord has been underused for some time.
The tax rate increased by eight cents.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.