Looking for that home that gives you perfect commute time to CLT and GSO? With 5 BRs, 3 baths and over 2,600 sf? Look no further! This beautiful home is located in the quaint Alexander Glen subdivision off Hwy 152 and is minutes from I-85. Step into a hall area perfect for that drop zone area - then embrace the open floor plan concept with large dining/kitchen/living area! Chef's kitchen w/lots of cabinetry and counter space-even has a mixer drawer inside cabinet & walk in pantry! Beautiful granite counters and tile backsplash-Island is perfect for prep area or just to hang out! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main level. Main level BR w/full bath! Upper level offers 3 BRS, 2 baths and bonus room! Perfect for that growing family or for multiple offices if working from home! Spacious Primary BR offers customized walk in closet, large bath with double vanity and walk in shower! Laundry is on upper level for convenience. Rear yard is fenced! Book today - A definite Must See!