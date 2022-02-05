5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $379,999

Charming newly-built home in Alexander Glen with all the extra features that you don't want to miss out on! Spacious floor plan with plenty of natural light and blinds throughout. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island open to Great Room. Kitchen features SS appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops, walk in pantry with wooden shelving. There’s plenty of room for your dining table across the way, or you can enjoy breakfast at the island. The downstairs bedroom room is spacious, with easy access to the bath just across the hall from it. The upstairs master is huge, with two separate walk-in closets and a gorgeous bathroom. Additional bedrooms upstairs, media/bonus room, and the laundry room. USB powerports in kitchen. HDMI port in Living Room & Master. the party outside and entertain in your Pergola and fenced in large back yard with puppy mesh. Only five minutes from the downtown area! Schedule your showing today!