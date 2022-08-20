 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $389,900

AN ABSOLUTELY DOLL HOUSE. COME AND SEE THE UPGRADES TO THIS ONE. 5 BEDROOMS 3 FULL BATHS, READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN. FENCE IN BACK YARD, CONCRETE PATIO. ALL NEW FAUCETS AND LIGHT FIXTURES, ALL NEW FLOORING UPSTAIRS, WOOD ON STAIRS, WAINSCOTING IN HALLWAY AND MUCH MORE, COME SEE FOR YOURSELF...CALL TODAY

