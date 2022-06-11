 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $399,900

5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $399,900

Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath home in Rockwell! Great open floor plan. Built in 2020. Large upper bonus room. Gorgeous granite in kitchen with large island. Black appliances(range, microwave and dishwasher). 2 car garage. Don’t miss!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts