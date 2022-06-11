Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath home in Rockwell! Great open floor plan. Built in 2020. Large upper bonus room. Gorgeous granite in kitchen with large island. Black appliances(range, microwave and dishwasher). 2 car garage. Don’t miss!
5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: After many denials, Broome’s determination helps his dreams become reality at Hickory Ridge
HARRISBURG — The no’s never deterred him.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers go east to bring a former Wingate star back to the area to replace retired coach
CONCORD – The Cox Mill baseball team has a new man at the helm.
Warrants are in place.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
This is graduation weekend for most of our high schools. Do you remember anything about your high school graduation? Here is what I remembered…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
A felony trafficking amount of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana were seized from his residence
The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus hosted its inaugural Leadership Cabarrus Homecoming, featuring the graduation of the Class of 2022’s…