5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $415,000

Are you looking for a single story modern brick ranch with 5 bedrooms plus an office situated on one acre? This is the house! Other key features include: a two car attached garage, No carpet in the home, dual hot water heaters, a two car detached garage with a workshop area, and a fenced dog lot. The primary bedroom retreat offers a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and a private full bath with a garden tub. This home also has a low maintenance brick exterior with roof shingles that were replaced in early 2021. Rockwell community is located just minutes away from Kannapolis, Charlotte and Salisbury. Area attractions include Tiger World, Lazy 5 Ranch, Atrium Health Ball Park, and Dan Nicholas Park. Photos and measurements will be taken on Friday 4/1.