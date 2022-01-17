Have you been looking for a large brick home in East Rowan? This lovely brick home with 4300 square feet of comfortable living offers a rocking chair front porch and a covered back patio, perfect for entertaining around the well-maintained inground pool (new pool cover has been ordered). Sizeable den and a family room, two fireplaces, a breastfast area, and a formal dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. The primary suite is a personal retreat - room for a sitting area, workout space or home office, walk-in closet, and a soaking tub. There is a total of 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. In addition to the attached garage there is a large one and a half story detached workshop - a craftsman dream come true. Schedule your tour today. This one has it all and won't last long.
5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $475,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is trying to identify two suspects regarding the Tuesday morning robbery of the Cabarrus Corner Store.
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
In Cabarrus County we’re blessed with quite a few good trails, greenways, parks and historical venues that we can enjoy and within a short dri…
- Updated
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
One person was found dead after the Kannapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned grocery store.
- Updated
(Records entering Tuesday’s games)
Almost 7 pounds of ketamine — a dangerous “club drug” also sometimes used in sexual assaults — was found stuffed inside boxing mats heading from the Netherlands to North Carolina, authorities say.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Led by Wilson’s 30-point night, second-ranked Chargers handle Ragin’ Bulls
CONCORD – Cox Mill’s boys basketball team, the No. 2 team in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, continued its conference do…
- Updated
Following the death of Michael R. Coltrane, the community reflected on the lasting impact he and his family had made on Concord.