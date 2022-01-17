5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $475,000

Have you been looking for a large brick home in East Rowan? This lovely brick home with 4300 square feet of comfortable living offers a rocking chair front porch and a covered back patio, perfect for entertaining around the well-maintained inground pool (new pool cover has been ordered). Sizeable den and a family room, two fireplaces, a breastfast area, and a formal dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. The primary suite is a personal retreat - room for a sitting area, workout space or home office, walk-in closet, and a soaking tub. There is a total of 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. In addition to the attached garage there is a large one and a half story detached workshop - a craftsman dream come true. Schedule your tour today. This one has it all and won't last long.