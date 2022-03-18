5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $599,500

Imagine drinking your morning coffee while looking out over a beautiful stocked pond located within Hunters Glen Subdivision! Now imagine sitting on your rear patio in the evening or enjoying a swim in your inground pool? This home has so much to offer on the exterior but even more inside! Step into a beautiful grand foyer that leads you to an open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Downstairs has been upgraded with new hardwoods and paint. Kitchen offers freshly painted cabinets, new granite counters, appliances and fixtures, plus pantry! Cathedral/vaulted ceilings throughout home. Great room offers gas FP and wonderful views of pool. Main level features 2 Master bedrooms complete with own full bathrooms. Upstairs offers 3 spacious BRS, bonus room with wet bar and full bath. Pool liner was replaced this year. HVAC downstair system has been replaced in the last 2 years. Roof replaced in 2021. Book your showing today to see what all the things this home has to offer!