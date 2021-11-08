5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $635,000

You are sure to be WOWED by this custom built home in quiet Hunters Glen subdivision! Sitting on 1.32 acres, this spacious home offers over 5,400 square feet with Second Living Quarters in basement. Main level offers a welcoming 2-story entrance with beautiful stairway, dining room with tray ceiling, spacious living room with fireplace which is open to wonderful kitchen space. Primary bedroom/bathroom with large walk-in closest, jetted tub and separate shower with double vanities. Split floorplan with an additional bedroom and bathroom with laundry room on main level. Wonderful covered patio off great room perfect for your morning coffee or evening relaxation time. Upper level has 2 bedrooms/1 bath and incredible bonus room that has endless options. 2nd Living Quarters in basement is sure to impress.....home theater with full kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with walk-out to covered patio. Custom molding throughout home. 3-car garage. Beautiful setting overlooking community pond.