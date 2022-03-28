Gorgeous Mediterranian Style 5BR 4.5BA home on 2.5 acres in Rockwell, NC. Home is located in a private setting and features amazing quality craftmanship throughout home. On main level you'll find 2 BR, including the Primary Suite with gas fireplace, beautiful spa-like bath & custom built walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen features professional appliances including custom hood and pot-filler faucet over range and large built-in refrigerator. You'll be impressed as soon as you enter the front foyer as you see the beautiful groin vault arches. Upstairs, there are 3 additional bedrooms, a large media room with built in surround sound and wide-plank mahogany wood floors. Lots of storage in the upstairs with a large walk-in attic above the 3-car attached garage. Yard features raised garden beds, a beautiful fig tree, magnolia tree and smoke tree. There are rain barrels behind shed to catch rainwater to water the garden. Yard has plenty of room to add a pool. Home Warranty Included!
5 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $675,000
