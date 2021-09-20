 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $359,999

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST AND BEST BY 3:00 9/5/21! This lovely full brick home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths!!! Nestled on approximately .51 manicured acres that has a fenced in the private back yard. Popular split floor plan with a large bonus/bedroom over the 2 car garage. As you enter the front door, you will be welcomed by the open floor plan that boast hardwood flooring in the dining area and family room, cathedral ceiling, & gas log fireplace. The well-appointed kitchen has tile floors, lots of cabinets, and granite counter tops accented with a pretty backsplash. The spacious master suite leads to the master bath that boasts a double vanity, tiled floors, separate shower and a Jacuzzi tub. The remaining bedrooms are spacious as well with good closet space and one has an en suite bath on the main level. SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD...Schedule your showings today!!

