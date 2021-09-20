MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST AND BEST BY 3:00 9/5/21! This lovely full brick home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths!!! Nestled on approximately .51 manicured acres that has a fenced in the private back yard. Popular split floor plan with a large bonus/bedroom over the 2 car garage. As you enter the front door, you will be welcomed by the open floor plan that boast hardwood flooring in the dining area and family room, cathedral ceiling, & gas log fireplace. The well-appointed kitchen has tile floors, lots of cabinets, and granite counter tops accented with a pretty backsplash. The spacious master suite leads to the master bath that boasts a double vanity, tiled floors, separate shower and a Jacuzzi tub. The remaining bedrooms are spacious as well with good closet space and one has an en suite bath on the main level. SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD...Schedule your showings today!!
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $359,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff members.
- Updated
Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
- Updated
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.
- Updated
HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and …
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
- Updated
PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA -- American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.
- Updated
City of Kannapolis cancels National Night Out event, citing low vaccination rates and spike in COVID cases in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 5: