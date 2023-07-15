Welcome to this stunning new construction home in Granite Commons. This 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence offers a perfect blend of modern design and comfortable living. Step inside and be greeted by an open and airy floor plan. The main level features a well-appointed kitchen, complete with sleek cabinetry, modern appliances, and ample countertop space for all your culinary needs. The adjoining dining area provides a great space for family meals or entertaining guests. Upstairs, you'll find the primary bedroom, thoughtfully positioned on the second floor for enhanced privacy. This retreat boasts a generous layout, allowing for a relaxing ambiance. The en-suite bathroom offers convenience and style with its elegant fixtures and finishes. The remaining three bedrooms provide versatility, accommodating guests, a home office, or a playroom to suit your needs. A full bathroom serves these bedrooms, providing functionality and comfort.