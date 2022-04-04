Have you been waiting on a large home in the charming community of Faith? If so, this is it. This well-maintained home sits on an acre and has approximately 4,000 s,f, of living space, providing 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. The large primary suite is on the main level and offers a tiled walk-in shower and separate tub. The warm, extensive kitchen has an island and ample countertops/cabinetry along with stainless steel appliances - the perfect gathering spot. The floor plan offers ample gathering spots and allows for private space as well. There is a sitting room/den between the two upstairs bedrooms and the lower level gives "hangout space". The covered patio leads to a quiet backyard with a detached garage/workshop and separate storage shed. The roof was replaced in 2019. *THE UPSTAIRS CEILING HEIGHT IS 6'9" AND WAS NOT INCLUDED IN THE TOTAL HEATED LIVING SPACE, NOR WAS THE LOWER LEVEL. THE TOTAL SQUARE FOOTAGE UNDER ROOF IS 3,560 S.F. PLEASE NOTE THE SKETCH IN THE PICTURES.**
5 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $435,000
