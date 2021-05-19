50,000 more meals in a year for Meals on Wheels Rowan

The COVID-19 pandemic meant a surge in need for home-delivered meals across Rowan County. The criteria for home-delivered meals include being over 60 years old or disabled and that participants cannot prepare nutritious meals. Federal “COVID” grants provided funding for additional weekday and weekend meals delivered to participants who needed food beyond their lunchtime meals.

The pandemic also revealed a significant gap in nutrition services for Rowan seniors. Multiple requests for services came from individuals who could prepare their meals, but they were “COVID Homebound.” Essentially, they were remaining at home due to their high risk for complications if exposed to COVID-19. Research revealed that many of the service requests came from individuals who have mobility issues when away from home, lack transportation, and/or have financial constraints. The Meals on Wheels Grocery Program began due to the Pandemic, and it continues today.