Discover the perfect blend of luxury and functionality in this meticulously designed home by Keen Home Crafters. With custom-built cabinetry and a high-end Kitchen Aid appliance package, the kitchen is a masterpiece of both style and convenience. Enjoy outdoor relaxation on the covered porch or cozy up by the fire gas fireplace and enjoy the stubbed gas line for endless grilling on the patio-no more propane! The home boasts site finished white oak hardwoods, complemented by the 10’ ceilings on the main level and 9’ ceilings on the second level. The custom transitional architecture and self-sustained landscaping featuring irrigation throughout the property makes for easy living. Custom shelving in the pantry and closets. This home at 1218 Louise Ave is more than just a property; it's a statement of modern living. With its thoughtful design and premium features, it offers a lifestyle that's truly unparalleled. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exquisite residence yours.