6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,000

This stunning home, in Highland Creek, dazzles from the driveway, with curb appeal to spare. From the new roof to the freshly painted walls, each corner of this dwelling is magnificent. Once inside, you are greeted by hardwood flooring throughout the main area. You'll adore the open floor plan with tons of natural daylight. Cook up a feast in the large open kitchen that offers an island, tile backsplash, and a gas stovetop. Relax on a charming lower or upper-level porch with family and friends. The living room, with gas fireplace, is ideal for entertaining. You'll feel like royalty in the primary bedroom with its attached bathroom, garden tub, and walk in closet. The laundry room is upstairs, too. With 6 bedrooms and 4 finished bathrooms, this stunner is wonderful for a large family or simply those who revel in hosting guests. The lush community is teeming with beautiful trails, recreation areas, and golf course. If looking for a gorgeous home, in an amazing location, look no further!