6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $540,000

HIGHEST & BEST OFFERS DEADLINE 2PM SUNDAY 12/5/21. You will not believe the amount of space in this....(are you ready for this??)...6 BR, 4 FULL BA beauty w/1500+ sq. ft. of unfinished BASEMENT space! Endless usage choices! Soaring 2-story foyer flanked by a spacious DR & equally spacious LR. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level (except for BA & laundry rms which are tile). Love having a full BA on the main level w/adjoining BR (currently being used as an office) perfect for temporary or extended guests! Fabulous spacious FAM RM w/gas log FP connects to the equally spacious KIT. Lots of cabinet space, double wall ovens, SS appls, granite counters & center island w/brkfst bar. Upstairs you will find BRs galore including primary w/HUGE BA & unbelievable closet! BR/bonus perfect for game nights & BR w/it's own ensuite BA! New carpet! New paint! Rear composite deck overlooks the large rear fenced yard w/paver patio. Roof 2020. HVAC 2016/2018. Welcome Home!