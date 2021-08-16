 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $563,000

6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $563,000

6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $563,000

Absolutely fantastic cul-da-sac home with beautiful views of the golf course and the pond. Plenty of space with this 2 story basement home. The basement is completely finished and comes with it's own kitchen, full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. Not to mention a nice sized deck and a great four seasons room. Come check out this home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts