Beautiful full brick 2 story home with walkout daylight basement! Multi family / in law suite with 2 full kitchens. Over 5000 sq feet and 6BR’s. Primary bedroom on main. Full kitchen with 2 bedrooms and 2nd laundry on basement level, with separate outside entry as well. Custom features throughout including screened in porch with large elevated deck overlooking private yard, granite countertops in both kitchens, ss appliances, refinished hardwoods, tile bathrooms and custom tile in basement. Dramatic 2 story foyer and great room with cat walk. Covered backyard patio. Large unfinished room off bonus for storage & additional square footage possibilities. Prime location close to 85, 485, restaurants and shopping. Homes like this don’t come around often!
6 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $599,000
