Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This beautiful Davidson floorplan has 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths including a 3rd floor bedroom and bath. The main level features an open kitchen that leads to a breakfast area and adjacent family room, as well as a guest suite and a formal dining room. The kitchen has white cabinets, white quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas range. EVP flooring is featured throughout the main level (except guest room). The 2nd floor includes the primary suite, along with 3 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and a loft. The primary bathroom features a luxury shower. Additional upgrades include a fireplace with marble surround, composite stairs w/metal balusters, and rear patio with covered porch. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, dates are subject to change.