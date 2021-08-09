Gorgeous custom home in the sought out Christenbury Hall gated neighborhood! Stunning floor plan includes 6 bedrooms all with attached bathrooms, hardwood floors, heavy trim, high ceilings & many custom built-ins! Dramatic main level boasts the ideal open concept w/gorgeous Living & Great rooms - filled with windows, dedicated study/living room, formal dining and a spacious bedroom with full bath. Open kitchen with 42” cabinets, oversized island, walk-in pantry, sub zero refrigerator, Wolf 6 gas burner & double oven, granite counters, butlers pantry and spacious breakfast area. Impressive second floor Master Suite w/oversized walk-in his and her closets & glamorous bath. An additional 4 more en suite bedrooms, movie theater & very huge storage room to store everything completes the second floor. Large private wooded lot with a spacious all season E-Breeze sun room perfect for entertaining. 3 car garage. A rare find! TOP RATED Cox Mill Schools.
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come.
- Updated
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
- Updated
El Puente Hispano Board of Directors responded to CCS Board member Tim Furr's comments blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases on "illegal aliens", stating they cause misinformation and division.
- Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…
- Updated
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College is, at a minimum, eight years away from accreditation, despite public comments from college officials stating …
CONCORD – It seems one of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons has finally found his way home.