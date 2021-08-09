 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,135,000

Gorgeous custom home in the sought out Christenbury Hall gated neighborhood! Stunning floor plan includes 6 bedrooms all with attached bathrooms, hardwood floors, heavy trim, high ceilings & many custom built-ins! Dramatic main level boasts the ideal open concept w/gorgeous Living & Great rooms - filled with windows, dedicated study/living room, formal dining and a spacious bedroom with full bath. Open kitchen with 42” cabinets, oversized island, walk-in pantry, sub zero refrigerator, Wolf 6 gas burner & double oven, granite counters, butlers pantry and spacious breakfast area. Impressive second floor Master Suite w/oversized walk-in his and her closets & glamorous bath. An additional 4 more en suite bedrooms, movie theater & very huge storage room to store everything completes the second floor. Large private wooded lot with a spacious all season E-Breeze sun room perfect for entertaining. 3 car garage. A rare find! TOP RATED Cox Mill Schools.

