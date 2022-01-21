 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,225,000

6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,225,000

6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,225,000

This stunning Classica Home has it all- from the nationally award winning open concept plan, to the expansive pool and upgraded outdoor living spaces, to the amazing finished basement. The English country exterior opens to a dramatic foyer, offers an impeccable chef's kitchen and custom wine/butlery. Upstairs there is a luxurious master suite and spacious secondary bedrooms and a bonus room. The jaw-dropping basement offers a kitchen, billiards, media and bedroom. Outside, be prepared to be blown away by the private backyard with a brand new pool with a stunning water feature, outdoor kitchen and fire pit with ample room to entertain. Million dollar amenities, great schools and low taxes and all the conveniences of the area await!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts