6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000

One of a kind home in Concord's sought after Pelhem Pointe with 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths! Situated on one of the largest lots in the community, this spacious home has a new roof (2021) and upgrades galore including custom screened porch. Back porch addition with Eze Breeze windows & fire pit are perfect for enjoying morning coffee & evenings with large groups. Front porch offers recessed lighting and room for several rocking chairs. Formal dining with trey ceiling is opposite office with french doors on either side of front door. Living room is expansive & opens to kitchen + breakfast nook. Vast L-shaped bar is an entertainer's dream. Double door pantry & island provide an abundance of storage and food prep surfaces. Granite & under-mount sink round out chef's kitchen. Guest suite or play room and full bath on main level! Owner suite has soaring ceilings, gas log fireplace, garden tub w/ separate shower, private water closet & large WIC. Vaulted ceilings in all upstairs bedrooms!