6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $565,000

Outstanding 2.5 story home in beautiful Laurel Park. Just installed new hardwoods on main level, new paint throughout entire house and new carpet throughout entire house as well. The third level is the 6th bedroom or media room or Bonus room. It has its own bath room. Home has bedrooms on every level, Great flow to the living quarters and a marvelous setting in the fenced back yard. The Kitchen has newer LG appliances and the Dishwasher is brand new. 3 HVAC systems installed for the house and 3rd level AC is brand new. In ground Irrigation. You will love the amenities with two pools, one is a lap pool and also used for the neighborhood swim team. Tennis courts, playground, catch and release fishing in the small lake. Close to shopping, Schools, I-85, Concord Airport, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Atrium Health NorthEast Medical Center.