Luxury meets location! Formal Model home with all the bells and witless is waiting for you!! Designed for the modern buyer, this floorplan boasts an open-concept layout on the main floor to connect the living room, dining room, family room and large kitchen effortlessly, an ideal space for entertaining and relaxing. Located in the desirable The Mills at Rocky River, this home has 5 bedrooms (3 en suite), 4 full bathrooms, 2 half baths and a side load 3 car garage. Family room with coffered ceiling, a fire place and tons of natural light trough out the house. Sit in your screened in covered porch with a stone fire place and relax at any time, all year round. Media room is set up with speakers and is ready for movie night! When you move in, you'll be part of a neighborhood with resort style amenities and top rated schools (which 2 are located inside the neighborhood). Don't take my word for it, schedule an appointment and come see it for yourself, you will be glad you did it.
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $570,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Concord will be one of eight cities state wide to receive Google Fiber.
- Updated
The Board of Education will discuss the masking situation again at next month’s business meeting. Additionally, they will call the Task Force together to come up with metrics for when students should wear masks and when they should not.
- Updated
CONCORD – These are results from Friday’s Opening Night football games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
CONCORD – After missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent Tribune’s award-winning football preview section makes i…
- Updated
George Santayana was a philosopher and professor at Harvard until 1911. A celebrated academic whose students included Robert Frost, T.S. Eliot…
- Updated
Dashawn Gernard Partlow, 26, and Conner Pyle, 23, have been arrested in connection to the case with Partlow being served an outstanding warrant for murder while Pyle was served a warrant for obstruction of justice.
- Updated
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Concord is one of the fastest growing cities in the region and is one of the top ten largest cities in the state.
Today is one of the best days of the year – opening day of high school football season.
- Updated
CONCORD – C.J. McEachin picked up his first victory as a head football coach in easy fashion, as West Cabarrus was triumphant at Northwest Cab…
MOUNT PLEASANT – There is a new quarterback in town at Mount Pleasant, and his name is Lawson Little.