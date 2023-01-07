6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $699,000

This beautiful basement home in Concord is stunning! The owners have upgraded the lighting and added custom touches like barn doors, USB ports in the outlets, and brand new custom shades. The large level driveway leads to a gorgeous stone-flanked entry and then to an ample home with plenty of living space for everyone. There is a private study, a huge living and dining area and a gorgeous island with tons of open seating on the main floor. In addition to a private half bath, there is also an en suite full guest suite. Outside is a deck for entertaining as well as a terrace below and this lot boasts some amazing sunset views behind the tall trees. Upstairs there is a huge master bedroom suite and three large bedrooms/bath and a loft. The full finished basement offers multi-functional space galore with a bedroom suite, media, great room and play room space. All of this and low Cabarrus Co taxes and great schools ( close to Concord/ Charlotte/ Lake Norman)make this home a must-see!