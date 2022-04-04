6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $735,500

Stunning home with multi-generational potential and 4,306 HLA! This home is lovely and will surprise you with the extra elements. Quiet street? Yes, on a cul-de-sac. Plenty of bedrooms? Oh, yes! Six bedrooms including a primary on the first floor and another primary upstairs. Beautiful flooring? Refinished hardwoods and new carpet. Walls? Freshly painted. Flexible function? The office just inside the entry is perfect for a library, music room, or additional living area. Entertaining? Formal dining room plus breakfast area, open-concept kitchen and living room. Want more? Expand the fun to the outside: Step out of the kitchen onto the covered deck. Enjoy the beautiful in-ground pool. And a fire pit. And a guest house. Oh, and the guest house is heated and cooled, has an open floor plan with living room/bedroom combo, full bath, nice-sized kitchen and a single garage. Another important bonus: Home has encapsulated crawl space ensuring 24 hour protection! County taxes only, hurry!