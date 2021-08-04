6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,995

Beautiful Custom Built Home in Kings Crossing! Established Neighborhood Near Cannon School. Fresh Paint in Interior! Covered Front Porch and Elevated Deck in Rear. Concrete patio on back lower level. Approximately .45 acres with Gazebo and Fenced Backyard. Tankless Water Heater! Second floor has a large master bedroom with tray ceiling, sitting area and walk in closet. Large master bath with Frameless Shower! Crown Molding Galore! Two story FR with Gas Log Fireplace. The two story Foyer has a retractable chandelier. Kitchen with quartz countertops, SS Appliances, Bosch dishwasher and wall oven with microwave. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, foyer, kitchen and breakfast nook. Fully Finished walk out basement with media room, sixth bedroom, two flex rooms, full bathroom and additional Laundry. Front and rear staircases. Whole house water filter. All three levels have separate HVAC systems. Traxtile Flooring in Two Car Garage. Additional Single Car Garage. Easy to Show!