Beautiful Custom Built Home in Kings Crossing! Established Neighborhood Near Cannon School. Fresh Paint in Interior! Covered Front Porch and Elevated Deck in Rear. Concrete patio on back lower level. Approximately .45 acres with Gazebo and Fenced Backyard. Tankless Water Heater! Second floor has a large master bedroom with tray ceiling, sitting area and walk in closet. Large master bath with Frameless Shower! Crown Molding Galore! Two story FR with Gas Log Fireplace. The two story Foyer has a retractable chandelier. Kitchen with quartz countertops, SS Appliances, Bosch dishwasher and wall oven with microwave. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, foyer, kitchen and breakfast nook. Fully Finished walk out basement with media room, sixth bedroom, two flex rooms, full bathroom and additional Laundry. Front and rear staircases. Whole house water filter. All three levels have separate HVAC systems. Traxtile Flooring in Two Car Garage. Additional Single Car Garage. Easy to Show!
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great opportunity! Excellent location-just minutes from the Cannon Ballers stadium, the Research Center, and the newly revamped downtown Kanna…
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
I’ve heard from a lot of you and as you see the Friday Five is still here. Now let’s dive into a few new tidbits.
THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …
- Updated
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Thursday that state government cabinet agencies will now be required to verify if the…
- Updated
The Concord Police announced that two teens, an 18 and 19-year-old, died in a crash on Concord Parkway South Monday. Police suspect heavy rain caused the crash.
- Updated
CONCORD — Municipal and Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed Friday, and officials are reminding property o…
- Updated
Ball Corporation, an aluminum packaging company, will invest $383 millions in the Red Bull and Rauch hub, bringing in about 200 more jobs to the project.
HARRISBURG – Jordan Sells didn’t know it at the time, but the seeds for one day becoming a high school baseball coach began to get planted in …
An Elegant well stated home sits on a private level 1.14 Acres lot in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Char…