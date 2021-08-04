 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,995

6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,995

6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,995

Beautiful Custom Built Home in Kings Crossing! Established Neighborhood Near Cannon School. Fresh Paint in Interior! Covered Front Porch and Elevated Deck in Rear. Concrete patio on back lower level. Approximately .45 acres with Gazebo and Fenced Backyard. Tankless Water Heater! Second floor has a large master bedroom with tray ceiling, sitting area and walk in closet. Large master bath with Frameless Shower! Crown Molding Galore! Two story FR with Gas Log Fireplace. The two story Foyer has a retractable chandelier. Kitchen with quartz countertops, SS Appliances, Bosch dishwasher and wall oven with microwave. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, foyer, kitchen and breakfast nook. Fully Finished walk out basement with media room, sixth bedroom, two flex rooms, full bathroom and additional Laundry. Front and rear staircases. Whole house water filter. All three levels have separate HVAC systems. Traxtile Flooring in Two Car Garage. Additional Single Car Garage. Easy to Show!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts