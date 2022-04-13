 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $875,000

6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $875,000

Private, Gated Concord, NC Estate. Excellent value for 8+ acres and a 6 bedroom house with basement on a beautiful, wooded, hill top minutes from I-85, hospital and Downtown Concord. Spacious bedrooms, floored attic, connected 2 car garage and vintage basement bar. HVAC replaced in 2020, roof in 2008 and hot water heater in 2016. *This listing includes 7.75 acres plus .68 acres (in process) plus 5,000sf that needs to be quick claimed. The additional 3.5 acres is available by negotiation per buyers request.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts