6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $875,000

Private, Gated Concord, NC Estate. Excellent value for 8+ acres and a 6 bedroom house with basement on a beautiful, wooded, hill top minutes from I-85, hospital and Downtown Concord. Spacious bedrooms, floored attic, connected 2 car garage and vintage basement bar. HVAC replaced in 2020, roof in 2008 and hot water heater in 2016. *This listing includes 7.75 acres plus .68 acres (in process) plus 5,000sf that needs to be quick claimed. The additional 3.5 acres is available by negotiation per buyers request.