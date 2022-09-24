6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,050,000

*Updated 5692 sqft - Amazing opportunity - make your move now! This distinct contemporary custom-built home is situated moments from Lake Norman, Birkdale Village & Davidson College. You'll enter this massive home through an enormous finished 5 car garage, complete w/ workshop, game room & kitchen area. The spacious open floor plan features a chef's kitchen w/ oversized island, sun filled living room w/ high coffered ceilings, picture windows & hardwood floors throughout. The dual screened in areas offer great views of your entertainment ready backyard featuring a heated saltwater pool & spa, fireplace & outdoor kitchen. With 6 Bedrooms & 5 Baths your family will have plenty of room to grow. Owners Suite boasts a sitting & dressing room, dual walk-in closets, walk-in shower w/ dual heads and a soaking tub. This well-appointed smart home includes 8 ft doors & shower heads, dual staircases, bonus & theater rooms, home office, backup generator & 2 Tesla Chargers