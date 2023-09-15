Fabulously appointed and recently updated Lake Norman home with panoramic views. Private, yet convenient to everything. Wall of windows and doors allows for bringing the outside in on those wonderful fall and spring days. Great home for entertaining on the covered porch with heaters and a television for enjoying sports on cool evenings. Kitchen improvements include quartz countertops on double islands, refreshed white cabinets, new stainless vent-a-hood, main floor trim moulding and paint, new hardwoods on main, newly refinished floors upstairs, new LG washer/dryer, newly renovated powder room, Many new fixtures, faucets and hardware, new stationary dock recently added, and new 12,000 lb lift. Expanded irrigation to cover garden areas, and so much more. 6th bedroom can be secondary living quarters with it's own laundry area. Enjoy sunrises from the back of your home with cooler summer afternoons, and sunsets from the front with circular drive, 2 double garages and a Porte-cochere.