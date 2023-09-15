Breathtaking views from Sunrise to Sunset! Enjoy luxurious lake living at this address featuring 2 docks, boat lift, covered dock area, sandy beach, firepit, putting green, beautiful infinity pool & hot tub. Plenty of room for entertaining indoors & out. Billiard room features wet bar, dart board, sunken couch, projector screen & floor to ceiling windows of lake views! Gourmet kitchen features Wolfe stove, double ovens, 2 dishwashers, island has charging stations & lake views. Bedroom on main for guest-full bath, sauna shower & private garden. Upstairs features owners suite-wonderful lake views & walk out to 2nd level patio & fireplace. Owners bath, a must see. 4 more bedrooms upstairs all have private baths. One office off owners suite also serves as lovely sitting area w/access to outdoor patio & one adjacent to bedroom. Half way up stairs features a panic room w/vault door. Third floor level is finished-perfect area for theatre room & bar. All new lighting throughout the home.