Gorgeous, brand new custom built home w/open floor plan on 2.6 wooded acres in sought after Davidson, NC. FINAL STAGES OF CONSTRUCTION. LANDSCAPING, SEPTIC & FINAL DETAILS TO BE COMPLETED SOON. Minutes from River Run Country Club. Home exterior is pure white w/black windows/doors & chocolate grey stone. Covered 1/2 wrap around front porch & covered back deck w/fireplace. Oversized 3 car garage. Plenty of space for pool. Interior boasts 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath. Main level has master suite & 2nd master suite. 2 staircases, hickory hardwoods throughout, large kitchen, wet bar, walk-in pantry, oversized laundry room w/chute, great room w/fireplace, flex-room can be used for exercise, study, den, or office. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, balcony, loft/library area, huge bonus room, 2 extra rooms for exercise, study, crafts, movie theater, or office. Close to Greenway, Fisher Farm, shopping, downtown Davidson & easy access to Charlotte. Call Carolyn for more information: 704-751-4971
6 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,550,000
