6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $525,000

Hard to find 6 bedroom Home for sale, built in 2015! This amazing Lennar Home has it all! 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms plus a rec area/loft on the second floor and a bonus room on the third! Lots of square footage for the money! Located at the very end of cul-de-sac with no neighbor to the right side. Immaculately maintained. Kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and gorgeous cabinets. Beautiful wood floors and attention to detail at every turn. Tankless water heater; instant hot water! Community pool, volleyball court and walking trails! Close to the new Farmington, which has a theater, hospital etc. Zoned for desirable Hickory Ridge schools! Minutes from 485, short ride to University area and uptown Charlotte. Mark your calendar for showings October 2 and 3! Pre-approved buyers only!

