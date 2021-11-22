6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $550,000

Fantastic 3 story home has all the space you need for everyone! This great home is an entertainers dream! Walk into the 2 story foyer, and make your way into the dining and gathering areas. Off of this wonderful space is the dream kitchen. Tons of eat up counter space, nice cabinetry, fantastic upgraded appliances, farm house sink, HUGE island, and all open to the dining and great room areas. Off of the kitchen is the great room with fireplace, and door to the outdoor sitting area. To round off the downstairs we have a full bathroom, bedroom (currently used as an office) and the laundry. Make your way up to the 2nd floor, there are 4 total bedrooms plus a large bonus room that could be used as a 7th bedroom. Primary bedroom has a sitting room and large ensuite. Two additional full bathrooms complete the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor has a large bonus room, attic access, and another bedroom and full bathroom. Lovely neighborhood amenities, and great location. Schedule your showing today!