6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $566,000
This Harrisburg two-story home offers granite countertops, and a three-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
Masks are currently optional to start the year in Cabarrus County Schools, but there will be further discussion on the matter at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
- Updated
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
- Updated
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College is, at a minimum, eight years away from accreditation, despite public comments from college officials stating …
- Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Jay M. Robinson's Koerner latest example there’s something special in the Cabarrus water
CONCORD – Tuesday might’ve been just another day on the sports calendar for most locales, but it was another day on the grandest of stages for…
Welcome home! This stunning home in sought after Eastfield Village has it all! Freshly painted throughout, this very functional floor plan inc…
- Updated
Mark your calendars for The Salvation Army's groundbreaking of its new Center of Hope Emergency Shelter September 10.